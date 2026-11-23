US special envoy Jared Kushner, one of the lead negotiators of last year’s Gaza ceasefire as well as the 2020 Abraham Accords, warns that Israel is heading toward “global-pariah status” three years after the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack and subsequent multi-front war.

“I feel like the fork in the road is Israel could rise from the tragedy of October 7, [and] be much more secure and much more integrated into the world, or they can go on the current trajectory, which is to trend toward global-pariah status,” Kushner tells New York Magazine in an interview as part of a lengthy profile.

The blunt message from US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser comes amid increased frustration from the Trump administration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has blocked the US-controlled Board of Peace from advancing its plan to rebuild Gaza.

Hamas in July agreed to the board’s disarmament roadmap, which envisions the terror group gradually handing over its weapons as Israel withdraws from the Strip. Netanyahu has rejected the framework, arguing that Hamas must completely disarm before Israeli troops conduct any withdrawals.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has blocked the board from operationalizing the governing and security agencies that are supposed to replace Hamas in Gaza, effectively keeping the terror group in control of half the enclave.

The New York magazine article also says that at Kushner’s investment firm office, a map of Trump’s failed 2020 Israeli-Palestinian peace plan hangs on the wall, with an inscription in Sharpie by Trump reading, “JARED, GREAT JOB.”