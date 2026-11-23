Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Monday approved the resumption of flight services to Tel Aviv by Emirati carrier flydubai, pending approval from Israel’s security authorities, nearly two months after a flydubai co-pilot tried to crash a plane headed to Israel in a terror attack.

The airline’s flights to Israel were suspended on September 30 after the Omani co-pilot’s attempt to kill all of the crew and passengers, most of whom were Israeli, was thwarted by the plane’s captain and several passengers.

The terror attack put Israeli officials on high alert and prompted allegations of security lapses in Israel’s oversight of aviation. Israeli carriers also stopped running routes to Dubai.

Regev’s approval comes after a delegation of senior Israeli security officials and Transportation Ministry figures, led by Transportation Ministry Director-General Moshe Ben-Zaken, returned from Dubai following talks with Emirati aviation officials on implementing security measures that would allow both flydubai and Israeli carriers to resume flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai.

“The delegation today presented Regev with the steps the company has taken in the wake of the incident,” the Transportation Ministry said in a statement, without elaborating on the changes the airline made to its security procedures.

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“As a result, Regev approved the return of flydubai, subject to clearance from security authorities,” it said.

“The move is a significant step toward restoring air connectivity between Israel and the UAE and expanding flight options for passengers,” the ministry added.

Flydubai previously operated 10 daily flights from Tel Aviv, making Dubai a hub for many Israelis heading to popular Asian destinations, including Thailand, the Philippines, China, and Japan.

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Israeli authorities had initially barred the Dubai-based state carrier from flying to or from Tel Aviv at least through December 15.

Israel has imposed stricter security screening requirements on pilots and crew of foreign airlines flying to or over the country in the wake of the flydubai near-disaster. The security issues have also delayed Israeli airlines El Al, Arkia, and Israir from resuming flights to the United Arab Emirates, making Etihad, which flies to Abu Dhabi, the only carrier flying between the UAE and Israel.

Israeli airlines’ flights to and from Dubai were halted by Emirati authorities at the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Iran in late February and have yet to resume.