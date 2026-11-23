Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 23, 2026
UN chief calls for AI risk management framework within a year
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for the world’s nations to adopt a mechanism to temper the risks posed by AI, as he addresses a conference on the technology in Barbados.
“Today, I call for member states to coordinate efforts and to develop within the next year a globally inclusive and principles-based multilateral framework for AI risk management, backed by independent and credible oversight,” he says.
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