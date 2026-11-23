The world’s chemical weapons watchdog is facing a budget crisis, largely because of missing payments from the United States, and may have to pause work destroying banned munitions in Syria, according to the agency’s new head and an internal document.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is in a “precarious situation,” missing a quarter of its annual $91 million budget, Director-General Sabrina Dallafior tells member states in The Hague.

“In recent weeks, the financial challenge has become particularly acute, with the OPCW’s largest payer having thus far not made its full 2026 assessed contribution payment to the organization,” Dallafior said in an email sent to staff late on Friday.

She said operational activities would be paused in December to take stock and revise plans for 2027, including “activities partly funded through voluntary contributions, including capacity-building activities and deployments to Syria.”

Dallafior did not name the United States, but Washington has long been the biggest donor to the independent agency, by far. Two other sources with knowledge of the matter say the United States has not paid its full dues.

The US embassy in The Hague does not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since the ousting of former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, OPCW inspectors and Syrian authorities have discovered large quantities of lethal, previously undeclared chemical weapons and are preparing their destruction, an expensive and time-consuming activity.

As of October, the US had only paid 20 percent of its €17 million 2026 contribution, Greg Koblentz, a US-based biological and chemical weapons expert, tells Reuters.

The organization has already exhausted an €8 million reserve, Dallafior tells the meeting in The Hague.