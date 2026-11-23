Representatives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, the leading opposition candidate, have begun their third meeting on forming a unity government.

The delegations from Netanyahu’s Likud party and Eisenkot’s Yashar met yesterday for four hours, and held their initial meeting a week earler. Little progress has been reported in the talks. Netanyahu is serving as caretaker prime minister, and Eisenkot has the mandate to form the next government.

Yashar MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen and Likud MK David Peter have joined the talks, according to Ynet.