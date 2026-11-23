Bereaved families and former hostages hold separate meetings at the Knesset with leading opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot of the Yashar party, and B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid, urging them to form an emergency government and saying those who led the country during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught must be removed from power.

“Everyone who was at the helm on October 7 cannot remain in leadership. Form an emergency government,” they tell Lapid, according to a statement. The delegation is from the October Council group of bereaved families and survivors.

The group includes Sigal and Yoram Yehudai, parents of Ron Yehudai, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Nova music festival; Yasmin Porat, a Nova festival survivor who fled to Kibbutz Be’eri and survived the attack there; and released hostage Yocheved Lifshitz.

Lapid says he is “committed to doing everything possible to form a government that will take responsibility and act for the benefit of Israel’s citizens,” and will keep working with the Eisenkot-led bloc’s leaders to form an emergency government.

The meeting comes hours after B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett said he backed a unity government between Eisenkot’s bloc and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, with Eisenkot serving first as prime minister in a rotation agreement. Bennett did not specify, however, whether Netanyahu himself would be included.

In a separate meeting with Eisenkot and Yashar MK Shira Shapiro, the group reiterates the need to oust those who were in power on October 7.

They also express support for Shapiro, mother of October 7 victim Aner Shapiro, after Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli sent her a post accusing her of “standing alongside those who provide a tailwind to her son’s killers.”