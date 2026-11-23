Board of Peace senior envoy Nickolay Mladenov met in Moscow earlier today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss efforts to rehabilitate the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

“As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia has an important role to play in supporting this process,” Mladenov writes on X.

“Three priorities framed our discussion,” he says.

The first, he writes, is that “The ceasefire must hold, and all parties must honour their commitments.

Second, “Palestinian governance in Gaza must be credible, accountable and connected to a wider political horizon.”

Third, “Security and recovery must advance together, because neither can be sustained without the other.”

Turning a ceasefire into lasting peace is slow, difficult and fragile work. There are no shortcuts, and the people of Gaza need tangible progress, not more promises. Today in Moscow, I met Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the work of the @BoardOfPeace. Three priorities… pic.twitter.com/CoV16Wh06J — Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) November 23, 2026

The Times of Israel first revealed Mladenov’s travel last week, with Israeli and Palestinian officials explaining that he is seeking new sources of funding and support as the Board of Peace’s efforts to advance the disarmament of Hamas have stalled largely due to Israeli opposition to the plan.

Israel is demanding that Hamas fully disarm before it withdraws any of its troops, while the board’s plan envisions gradual, reciprocal withdrawals as Hamas disarms,

Mladenov is slated to travel next to Japan, seen as another potential major donor to the board. The US-backed body is significantly lacking in funds needed to advance its first six months of projects, which are expected to cost roughly $2.45 billion.

The board has begun intensifying its public messaging against Israel, with senior adviser Josh Gruenbaum giving a number of interviews over the weekend in which he argued that Israeli intransigence is blocking the US-controlled panel from even testing Hamas’s commitment to hand over its weapons, and warning that if progress is not made soon, the board will have no choice but to hand its mandate overseeing postwar Gaza reconstruction back to the UN.