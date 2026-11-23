Israel’s candidate in the Miss Universe pageant says she was not booed during the competition, after footage spread online of boos erupting as she crossed the stage.

In the footage, Danielle Yablonka of Miami, Florida, this year’s Miss Israel, is seen wearing a costume featuring the Old City of Jerusalem and the word “peace” in English, Hebrew and Arabic.

Israel’s entry to Miss Universe, Danielle Yablonka, was booed when she walked out in a cape that depicted Jerusalem’s Old City along with the word ‘Peace’ in English, Hebrew, and Arabic pic.twitter.com/a9YoNE70WR — The National (@TheNationalNews) November 23, 2026

But Yablonka tells Channel 12 in an interview that she did not hear the boos and believes the footage was manipulated.

“Crazy story, but I’m 99 percent sure that the boos were edited into the video after,” she says in the English-language interview. “Nobody heard the boos in real life.”

She adds, “I did not hear any boos,” explaining that on the competition’s first night, one person did boo but was quickly silenced. “All the videos that are circulating now, they seem to have added an additional boo on all of the pro-Palestine pages.”

She tells the network she has felt supported by her fellow contestants and the competition staff, and says, “Even if they were booing, I would keep going because I had so much adrenaline, and I felt like I was carrying all of my people on my shoulders.”