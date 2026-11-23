After a right-wing comedian and provocateur claimed that MK Ahmad Tibi hit him, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich lashes out at the Knesset’s Arab-led parties.

“I saw Tibi’s violent attack on Guy Hochman,” Smotrich posts on X, referring to the comedian. “That’s what happens when they feel like they own the place. Parliamentary violence becomes physical violence.”

Brief footage of the encounter between Tibi and Hochman shows Hochman attempting to put his arm around Tibi while saying “unity,” and Tibi apparently pushing Hochman’s phone away. Hochman then groans and puts his hand to his face.

The nature of any physical contact between the men is unclear, and Tibi subsequently denies hitting him.

“The man who suddenly put a phone in my face as I was entering a faction meeting — I pushed away the phone,” Tibi says. Then, to laughter, he adds, “Then they told me he went into the ICU.”

פרסום – ״תעוף מפה״ עימות פיזי חריג בין הקומיקאי גיא הוכמן לאחמד טיבי. עדי ראיה מספרים על תקרית בין השניים במסדרונות אחרי שהוכמן ניסה לצלם את טיבי שבתגובה העיף לו את הטלפון. התקרית הסתיימה במעורבות של הצוות הרפואי בכנסת. הוכמן טוען שהותקף. טיבי בתגובה ״הוא עושה הצגה״ pic.twitter.com/ScrRJiYmab — מיכאל שמש Michael Shemesh (@shemeshmicha) November 23, 2026

Smotrich is one of multiple lawmakers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s camp to condemn the incident. The finance minister calls for police to investigate Tibi, then addresses Netanyahu’s Jewish rivals in the Knesset, urging them not to partner with Arab-led parties.

“There’s no place for collaboration with terror supporters,” he says, repeating an epithet that Netanyahu and other members of his bloc have used.

Hochman has attracted criticism for multiple public stunts. He drew outrage in January 2024 when he posted a video in which he gave a mocking tour of a damaged Gaza hotel while visiting the Strip under the aegis of the military. The video, which was removed days later, drew fire for what critics said was a racist depiction of Gazans.

Hochman also drew attention later that year after he attempted to jump onto the stage at a Coldplay concert in Athens wrapped in the Israeli flag, but instead fell and broke a rib.

Michael Horovitz contributed to this report.