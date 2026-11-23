Nvidia says it is reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, effective immediately, an extraordinary reversal that followed calls from US President Donald Trump for his return after Huang resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

The reversal, which sends shares soaring 33%, comes after the board said it saw no national security risk in the return of Huang, who had also allegedly carried on affairs with at least two Nvidia employees.

Multiple investigations of the company are underway, including by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice, related to everything from potential accounting issues to alleged chip smuggling.

Trump, who last week urged Nvidia to bring Huang back after its board ruled out his return, praises the reversal as the “correct and proper decision.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump says the US government has no reason to believe Huang’s return poses a national security risk and has no evidence he engaged in unlawful conduct.

He nevertheless urges Nvidia to continue investigating the company’s compliance with US export controls to ensure it is meeting its obligations to protect national security.

Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones said last week that the company would not rehire Huang despite a growing campaign for his return.

Huang resigned on November 12 following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for China, an allegation Beijing denies.

Huang built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into the dominant supplier of artificial-intelligence processors, playing a central role in its chip roadmap, major customer relationships and ties with Washington.

Nvidia says its board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang after concluding that it was satisfied with his candor and leadership ability. The board said that, after receiving input from senior US government officials, it saw no national security risk from his return.