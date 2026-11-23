Palestinian media reports three dead and several wounded in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City a short while ago.

The IDF tells The Times of Israel that it carried out an airstrike in the area against a terror operative, and further details will be provided later.

Footage from the scene shows a mangled and burnt-out car following the strike.

???? صور من استهداف طائرات الاحتلال مركبة مدنية بالقرب من دوار أنصار غرب مدينة غزة، ما أسفر عن ارتقاء شهيدين وإصابة عدد آخر. pic.twitter.com/evvwPpxGZq — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 23, 2026