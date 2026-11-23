Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 23, 2026
Report: 3 dead in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City; IDF says it targeted terror operative
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media reports three dead and several wounded in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City a short while ago.
The IDF tells The Times of Israel that it carried out an airstrike in the area against a terror operative, and further details will be provided later.
Footage from the scene shows a mangled and burnt-out car following the strike.
???? صور من استهداف طائرات الاحتلال مركبة مدنية بالقرب من دوار أنصار غرب مدينة غزة، ما أسفر عن ارتقاء شهيدين وإصابة عدد آخر. pic.twitter.com/evvwPpxGZq
— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 23, 2026
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