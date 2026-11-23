Prosecutors on Monday charged an East Jerusalem pharmacology student, who worked as an assistant pharmacist for Clalit Health Services, with planning a suicide attack against Jews on the Temple Mount.

The suspect, Abdullah Jamjoum, also allegedly accompanied Muhammad Shalbi, a pharmacology student a year under him at East Jerusalem’s al-Quds University, to Ramallah, where Shalbi purchased chemicals for a separate suspected suicide bombing plot.

Shalbi was arrested in August and indicted on October 8. Jamjoum was arrested on October 13.

For his alleged cooperation with Shalbi, Jamjoum was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act with a firearm, which carries a sentence of up to 14 years in prison. For his own alleged suicide attack plan, Jamjoum was indicted on one count of training or instruction for terrorist purposes, which carries a sentence of seven years in prison.

The indictment, filed by the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office at the city’s District Court on Monday, said Shalbi and Jamjoum had met at a mosque in East Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina neighborhood about three years ago.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Both men were radicalized at the mosque and, for about a year until their arrests, attended sermons from a preacher there who advocated suicide attacks against Jews, the indictment said.

Starting about a year before Jamjoum’s arrest, Shalbi, a first-year student, repeatedly asked him for advice on producing an explosive device, and Jamjoum shared his technical knowledge with Shalbi, according to the indictment.

The two allegedly made the procurement trip to Ramallah about a year ago, accompanied by two other people. While in Ramallah, Shalbi bought chemicals to produce an explosive, and Jamjoum bought perfume bottles “to stave off suspicions,” the indictment said, adding that the salesperson told them at the time “to be careful and not do anything stupid.”

Advertisement

Some six months before Jamjoum’s arrest, Shalbi allegedly informed him that he had begun experimenting at home with the chemicals.

Around the same time, Jamjoum downloaded a book on bomb-making and another book on producing poison to further his plan “to kill as many Jews and heretics as possible” at the Temple Mount’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third-holiest site, the indictment said.

It added that Jamjoum had begun reading the book on poison, and deleted both books shortly before his arrest “because he saw no need for them.” In addition, for some two months until his arrest, Jamjoum trained at a mixed martial arts club in East Jerusalem’s Issawiya neighborhood to prepare for the alleged attack plan, the indictment said.

The aim of the plan was allegedly to stop Jews from ascending the Temple Mount, site of the two Jewish temples of antiquity.

In recent years, with the encouragement of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, the number of Jews ascending the Temple Mount has soared, with many openly praying and prostrating themselves in violation of a fragile status quo with Jordan, the mosque compound’s official custodian.