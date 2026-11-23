Israel played a key role in foiling an Islamic State plot to carry out a terror attack on a 2024 Taylor Swift concert, then-Mossad chief David Barnea revealed Monday.

“The initial threat warning came from our Austrian partners,” Barnea said at the ELNET Jerusalem conference, commenting for the first time on the Mossad’s role in the foiled attack.

“The moment this information was shared with the Mossad, we successfully [used] our unique capabilities in processing intelligence, cracking infrastructure, leading to the arrest of the global jihadist cell,” he continued.

Barnea said the Mossad and Austrian intelligence prevented “mass murder, up to hundreds of young European men and women.”

Previous reports have said that the concert plot was thwarted with the help of US intelligence.

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Three dates in Swift’s record-breaking tour were canceled in the summer of 2024 after authorities warned of the ISIS plot. More than 170,000 spectators were expected to attend the shows, according to estimates by the news agency APA.

Swift later wrote on social media that “the reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many had planned on coming to those shows.”

In May, an Austrian court sentenced a 21-year-old, identified as Beran A., to 15 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to terror offenses and other charges for his role in the plot. Another 21-year-old, Arda K., was sentenced to 12 years in jail.

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In court, Beran A. detailed how he got instructions and tried but failed to make a bomb. He also sought advice on what weapons to choose in several chat groups and from a high-ranking ISIS member.

Last year, a Berlin court convicted a Syrian teenager of contributing to the plot to attack the concert. The 16-year-old was given an 18-month suspended sentence.

Agencies contributed to this report.