US tech giant Amazon signs an agreement to acquire Israeli-owned Decart AI to integrate the startup’s optimization technology and bolster the efficiency of its AI capabilities.

Financial details of the deal are not disclosed, but Hebrew press reports put the price at about $7.5 billion.

“Every leap forward in AI starts with getting more out of every chip,” says Peter DeSantis, SVP of foundational AI models, custom silicon and quantum computing at Amazon, in a statement. “More efficient compute means better training, better reinforcement learning, faster inference, and better models for customers at a lower cost.”

San Francisco-based Decart was founded in late 2023 by 27-year-old Dean Leitersdorf, Orian Leitersdorf, and Moshe Shalev, who connected during their IDF service in the IDF’s signals intelligence unit 8200.

Decart has built a software platform to train massive, real-time generative AI models across processors belonging to tech giants Nvidia, Amazon and Google. The platform is designed to optimize the utility of chips needed for training and running AI models. The technology cuts the computing cost of training AI models by helping chips work more efficiently, according to the startup.