The US is discussing plans to train Syrian soldiers in demining, five people familiar with the proposal tell Reuters, in what would be the first US training mission with the Syrian military since former Islamist rebel fighters took power in Damascus in 2024.

The proposal for a multinational training mission still faces legal hurdles in the United States and skepticism among some in the Syrian military, the sources say. But if it moves ahead, it could see the US return a small number of troops to Syria as soon as next year, just a year after withdrawing a decade-old mission to fight Islamic State.

Four of the sources said the initial program would emphasize training in demining and safe disposal of ordnance, but could serve as a model for wider cooperation if successful.

The proposal envisages building on a body known as the Damascus Coordination Center (DCC), set up last year in Jordan to facilitate cooperation between Syrian authorities, American forces and regional allies.

Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for the US military’s Central Command, says the DCC is continuing its work in support of a stable, unified and peaceful Syria, and full decisions have not yet been taken on its future structure and mission focus.

A spokesperson for the US State Department says Washington welcomes having a partner in Damascus committed to combating Islamic State. The Syrian Defense Ministry does not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The framework under discussion would also involve personnel from about 15 US allies, including Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to a person involved in the discussions.

Greater military cooperation would be a further step in a rapprochement between Washington and Damascus since the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Washington lifted broad economic sanctions on Syria in December 2025, removed its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism in August 2026, and eased arms-export and defense services restrictions in October, allowing licenses to be considered case by case. But there are still hurdles on both sides to direct military cooperation.