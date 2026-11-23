Transportation Minister Miri Regev approves the resumption of flight services to Tel Aviv by Emirati carrier flydubai, pending approvals from Israel’s security authorities, nearly two months after a flydubai co-pilot tried to crash a plane headed to Israel in a terror attack.

The airline’s flights to Israel were suspended on September 30 after the Omani co-pilot’s attempt to kill all of the crew and passengers, most of whom were Israeli, was thwarted by the plane’s captain and several passengers.

The terror attack put Israeli officials on high alert and prompted allegations of security lapses in Israel’s oversight of aviation. Israeli carriers also stopped running routes to Dubai.

Regev’s approval comes after a delegation of senior Israeli security officials and Transportation Ministry figures, led by Transportation Ministry Director-General Moshe Ben-Zaken, returned from Dubai following talks with Emirati aviation officials on implementing security measures that would allow both flydubai and Israeli carriers to resume flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai.

“The delegation today presented Regev with the steps the company has taken in the wake of the incident,” the Transportation Ministry says in a statement. “As a result, Regev approved the return of flydubai, subject to clearance from security authorities.”

“The move is a significant step toward restoring air connectivity between Israel and the UAE and expanding flight options for passengers,” the ministry adds.