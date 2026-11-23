Palestinian sources report that a six-month administrative detention order has been issued against Samer Khweira, a Palestinian journalist from the West Bank, keeping him in custody until early May 2027.

The Shin Bet has yet to respond to an inquiry on the matter from The Times of Israel.

Khweira was previously held in administrative detention for nine months over the past year before being released without charges. He later spoke to Haaretz about the conditions of his detention and was arrested again in early November, about a month after the interview.

The IDF told The Times of Israel that Khweira was arrested on suspicion of incitement on social media. The Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that he had also been detained by Palestinian Authority security forces before his arrest by the IDF.

Khweira was released from custody in the criminal proceedings about a week and a half after his arrest, but was immediately placed in administrative detention, a controversial practice in which Palestinian detainees are held without trial or charge.

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