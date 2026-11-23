Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 23, 2026
Netanyahu: Huang’s return to Nvidia is ‘good news’
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia’s CEO after he had stepped down following an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
The caretaker premier calls Huang’s return “good news” for Israel’s relationship with the chip giant, which employs thousands of Israelis in R&D centers across the country.
“Nvidia’s partnership with Israel’s tech sector has created enormous value for the company and for Israel’s innovation economy,” he writes on X.
“Continuity in Nvidia’s leadership is good news for that partnership and for the global AI industry,” says Netanyahu.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here