Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia’s CEO after he had stepped down following an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

The caretaker premier calls Huang’s return “good news” for Israel’s relationship with the chip giant, which employs thousands of Israelis in R&D centers across the country.

“Nvidia’s partnership with Israel’s tech sector has created enormous value for the company and for Israel’s innovation economy,” he writes on X.

“Continuity in Nvidia’s leadership is good news for that partnership and for the global AI industry,” says Netanyahu.