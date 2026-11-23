There has been a decline in the murder of women due to their gender in 2026 after a spike in figures last year, the Israel Observatory on Femicide at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem says in a report published ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday.

Of 30 adult women murdered in Israel this year to date, 19 were killed because they were female, including at the hands of a partner or relative and in so-called “honor killings,” the Observatory says.

Last year, the worst year on record, 44 adult women were murdered, including 34 “femicide” victims, according to the group.

Femicide excludes women killed through terrorism, accidents or negligence. The Observatory monitors cases involving women aged 18 or older in keeping with international standards, the center says.

According to the group, 11 of the 19 femicide victims in 2026 had raised concerns with police or other institutions before they were killed, and the perpetrators in some cases were known to authorities or had criminal records.

“In many cases, authorities, including police and welfare services, appear to have fallen short of taking the measures needed to prevent the killing,” the Observatory says.

Arab women accounted for 10 of the 19 femicide victims, or about 53 percent of the total, despite Arab citizens comprising about 21% of the population. That share, however, is lower than the percentage of Arabs among all homicide victims in Israel this year, which is about 83%.

Jewish and other women accounted for the other nine femicide victims this year, the group says. All the victims belonged to the same ethnic group as their killers, except for two Jewish-born women who had converted to Islam, director Prof. Shalva Weil tells The Times of Israel.

The Observatory also says it found no correlation between the distribution of legal firearms and femicide, despite arguments by some activists that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s relaxing of gun laws would lead to a rise in femicide.