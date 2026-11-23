Seven teens who were residing at an illegal settlement outpost in a closed military zone in the West Bank, from which violent attacks on Palestinians were carried out, were arrested earlier today, the Israel Police says.

Police say that officers raided the outpost “where suspects who allegedly violated public order and were involved in incidents of extremist violence were staying.”

The officers seized eight vehicles, including seven that were unregistered or taken off the road, which police say were “suspected of having been used by those involved in these incidents.”

One of the suspects attempted to flee as the officers operated in the area, though police say he was detained a short while later following a pursuit.

The seven suspects are identified by the police as residents of the West Bank and Jerusalem, aged 16 to 18. They were taken in for questioning.

During a search of the suspects’ belongings, police say officers found a face covering and pepper spray.

Police officers detain suspects at an illegal outpost in the West Bank, November 23, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)