As part of coalition negotiations, United Torah Judaism is demanding that Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc pass legislation to halt arrests of draft evaders before a new government is sworn in, and replace the arrests with another unspecified sanction on those who refuse draft orders, Channel 12 reports.

The measure would apply to all draft evaders, not just Haredim, with UTJ demanding that all lawmakers in Eisenkot’s bloc, as well as the Arab-led parties, back the bill before the government is formed.

Yashar reportedly refuses to advance legislation before the government is sworn in, with legal advisers saying such a move would not be allowed, creating a major obstacle to an agreement.

Eisenkot’s bloc is conducting the talks through attorney Raz Nizri, a former deputy attorney general, Channel 12 reports.