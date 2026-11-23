President Isaac Herzog congratulates Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on his return to the semiconductor giant he founded, after resigning following revelations that he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

According to the President’s Residence, Herzog expresses “his deep appreciation to Huang for his continued support for Israel and for his commitment to strengthening the connection between Nvidia and Israel.”

Herzog says Huang’s support is “an expression of the deep connection between the company and Israel, of confidence in Israeli human capital, and of Israel’s standing as a global leader in the fields of innovation and technology.”

According to Herzog’s office, Huang tells the president that he is “moved by the message and that he intends to make the most of the second chance he has been given.”