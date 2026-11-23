Dozens of demonstrators gather outside the Herzliya home of Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, the leading opposition candidate, urging his bloc to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government by forming a partnership with the Arab-led parties.

“Forming a Jewish-Arab government is not only a political possibility but a moral and social necessity,” one protester says over a megaphone.

The demonstrators chant, “A government of change for the sane majority” and “End the racism.” They also chant, “Who’s coming? The next prime minister,” referring to Eisenkot, a common refrain at election-year rallies.

They hold signs reading “67 chose change,” referring to the seats won collectively by Eisenkot’s four-party Jewish-led bloc and the Arab-majority parties, and “Eisenkot, Israel is in danger. Form a government of change before it’s too late.”

The protest comes as representatives of Eisenkot’s and Netanyahu’s parties meet for a third round of coalition talks.

מאות תומכים בהפגנת תמיכה אצל גדי איזנקוט בהרצליה, בקריאה: גדי, תממש את המנדט pic.twitter.com/ZlNekWhpQK — לירי בורק שביט (@lirishavit) November 23, 2026