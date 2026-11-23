Protesters outside Eisenkot’s home call to replace Netanyahu with Jewish-Arab government
Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel
Dozens of demonstrators gather outside the Herzliya home of Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, the leading opposition candidate, urging his bloc to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government by forming a partnership with the Arab-led parties.
“Forming a Jewish-Arab government is not only a political possibility but a moral and social necessity,” one protester says over a megaphone.
The demonstrators chant, “A government of change for the sane majority” and “End the racism.” They also chant, “Who’s coming? The next prime minister,” referring to Eisenkot, a common refrain at election-year rallies.
They hold signs reading “67 chose change,” referring to the seats won collectively by Eisenkot’s four-party Jewish-led bloc and the Arab-majority parties, and “Eisenkot, Israel is in danger. Form a government of change before it’s too late.”
The protest comes as representatives of Eisenkot’s and Netanyahu’s parties meet for a third round of coalition talks.
מאות תומכים בהפגנת תמיכה אצל גדי איזנקוט בהרצליה, בקריאה: גדי, תממש את המנדט pic.twitter.com/ZlNekWhpQK
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