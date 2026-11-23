MK Ahmad Tibi files a complaint with the Knesset’s sergeant-at-arms, accusing right-wing comedian and provocateur Guy Hochman of attacking him in an “invasive and threatening” manner, and accusing the Knesset’s guards of not sufficiently protecting him.

Hochman writes that he filed a police complaint regarding the incident.

The complaints come after Hochman accused Tibi of attacking him, and drew support from right-wing lawmakers.

Brief footage of the encounter between Tibi and Hochman showed Hochman attempting to put his arm around Tibi while saying “unity,” and Tibi apparently pushing Hochman’s phone away. Hochman then groaned and put his hand to his face.

The nature of any physical contact between the men was unclear from the video, and Tibi subsequently denied hitting him.

In his complaint, shared online by Channel 12 journalist Mohammad Magadli, Tibi writes that Hochman approached him from behind “in an invasive and threatening manner,” and initiated “unwanted physical contact and a blatant penetration of my personal space.”

“I felt threatened and instinctively and immediately pushed away the phone that was thrust in front of me, in order to distance it and stop the injury to me,” he writes. He claims that Hochman’s conduct violated the law and constituted “aggressive behavior that has no place in the Knesset.”

Tibi, of the Arab-led Joint List party, notes that he has received threats since the election and suggests that the Knesset’s guards would have responded differently had an Arab provocateur been harassing a Jewish lawmaker.

“The security and honor of Arab Knesset members are not expendable,” he writes. “The Knesset must be a safe place for all elected officials, without distinction.”

הגעתי היום לכנסת לצלם סרטון על אחדות. מאז הבחירות אני מקדם רעיון שאני מאמין בו וגאה לעמוד מאחוריו, שתקום פה ממשלה שכולנו נוכל לאהוב. אני מכיר את אחמד טיבי, צילמתי איתו בעבר מלא קטעים. ניגשתי אליו וקראתי לו ׳אחמד, אחדות׳?. אם לא בא לו טוב, יכול היה לצעוק לי ברה ברה כמו שהוא מעיף… pic.twitter.com/HotyCoIx9b — גיא הוכמן (@HochmanGuy) November 23, 2026

Hochman likewise writes that he filed a police complaint, and that he is “shocked.”

“A member of Knesset is an elected official, not the public’s landlord,” he writes on X. “I asked for unity, not an elbow in the face.”