Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 23, 2026
Yashar-Likud meeting ends after two hours; teams to meet again
The teams from Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud end their meeting after two hours.
In a brief joint statement, they say the meeting focused on the “judicial issue,” apparently referring to the outgoing government’s judicial overhaul, which Eisenkot’s bloc is working to roll back.
The statement says another meeting between the teams has been scheduled. This was their third meeting.
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