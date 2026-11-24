The late Pope Francis claimed he saw the devil three times and once saw the “gates of hell,” according to his his personal diary, excerpts of which are published in a new book.

“The Private Diary of Pope Francis,” by Argentine Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, includes passages taken from a journal the former Jorge Bergoglio kept between 1992 and 2024, a document that reveals his worries, regrets and self-critiques — as well as his humanity and faith.

Fernandez, head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, says he was asked by Francis to help make known to the world the musings inside the black plastic journal.

Upon Francis’s death last year, Fernandez expressed concern to his successor, Leo XIV, that the book would be “left forgotten in some storage.” He was allowed to publish passages, noting that “the spiritual concerns present in his (Francis’s) heart are very clear and can do us good.”

In one of the most intriguing revelations, Francis writes that while archbishop of Buenos Aires, he saw the devil three different times including “from the car while I was going home, and in the choir during the mass,” and once in Rome following a visit to Chile.

“I discovered that the demon was prowling brazenly, hovering cunningly,” writes Francis in his journal on January 24, 2021, according to an advance copy of the French language version of the book.

Francis writes that he recalled three episodes “where I’m sure he actually appeared physically.”

“About 15 years ago. I saw him from the car window. I won’t forget his threatening and, at the same time, alluring eyes,” he writes.

During the second episode inside a Carmelite chapel, Francis writes: “He looked at me with flaming eyes.

“I won’t forget that look, more intense than the previous one. They were like flashes of fire.”

The third episode occurred during a meeting in Rome, following a visit to Chile.

“I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything… I can’t forget the powerful rasp of his voice,” he writes, adding that “the Lord gave me the chance to free myself from these encounters.”

Francis also says, on June 7, 2018, that on the night before, while getting ready to go to sleep, he “saw the gates of hell.”