Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot met secretly with Shin Bet chief David Zini on Sunday to discuss the spy agency’s probe into claims of electoral fraud in the October 27 vote, Channel 13 news reports.

According to the network, associates of Eisenkot believe Zini is a “political Shin Bet head” serving the interests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The report says Zini updated Eisenkot on the investigation into alleged vote-buying in the Arab community, which the Central Elections Committee said last week found no evidence of bribes being paid to voters on a scale that could affect the results of the vote.

Channel 13 says that Zini is now seeking to distance himself from the Central Elections Committee’s announcement while reporting that Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg — who heads the election panel — has stressed the Shin Bet chief signed off on the statement. A legal source quoted in the report says Sohlberg “protected Zini’s honor.”