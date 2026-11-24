Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
US said investigating Iran as prime suspect in fresh cyberattacks on ships
The United States is investigating Iran as the prime suspect in dozens of recent cyberattacks against ships ferrying oil and other products, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Citing US officials and others familiar with the matter, the report says as many as 50 vessels were targeted, some of which were carrying explosive substances or chemicals.
The officials quoted by the US newspaper say Iran is the chief culprit, though the US is also suspicious of Russia.
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