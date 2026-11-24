Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Gazan students due to arrive in Ireland after government reverses decision to deny visas
An initial batch of 20 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip has departed for Ireland, according to the Guardian, after the government in Dublin approved their visas following criticism for initially denying them permission to enter the country.
The Irish government’s reversal came after a judge issued a ruling criticizing it for denying the visas and calling for a course reversal.
The Guardian report says the Palestinians were set to travel from Gaza under what it describes as strict Israeli controls to Jordan, from where they will continue on to the Emerald Isle.
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