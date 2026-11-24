An initial batch of 20 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip has departed for Ireland, according to the Guardian, after the government in Dublin approved their visas following criticism for initially denying them permission to enter the country.

The Irish government’s reversal came after a judge issued a ruling criticizing it for denying the visas and calling for a course reversal.

The Guardian report says the Palestinians were set to travel from Gaza under what it describes as strict Israeli controls to Jordan, from where they will continue on to the Emerald Isle.