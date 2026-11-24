Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
At least 3 Gazans reported killed in Israeli strike on Khan Younis police outpost
An Israeli airstrike killed at least three Palestinians early Tuesday near a police outpost in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, local health officials say.
Five other people were wounded in the attack, medics add. There is no immediate Israeli military comment.
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