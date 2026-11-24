Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi on Monday filed a complaint with the Knesset’s sergeant-at-arms accusing a right-wing comedian and provocateur of attacking him in an “invasive and threatening” manner, and accusing the Knesset’s guards of not sufficiently protecting him.

Guy Hochman in turn said he filed a police complaint regarding the incident.

The complaints came after Hochman accused Tibi of attacking him, and drew support from right-wing lawmakers.

Brief footage of the encounter between Tibi and Hochman showed Hochman attempting to put his arm around Tibi while saying “unity,” and Tibi apparently pushing Hochman’s phone away. Hochman then groaned and put his hand to his face.

The nature of any physical contact between the men was unclear from the video, and Tibi subsequently denied hitting him.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

“The man who suddenly put a phone in my face as I was entering a faction meeting — I pushed away the phone,” Tibi said. Then, to laughter, he added “Then they told me he went into the ICU.”

פרסום – ״תעוף מפה״ עימות פיזי חריג בין הקומיקאי גיא הוכמן לאחמד טיבי. עדי ראיה מספרים על תקרית בין השניים במסדרונות אחרי שהוכמן ניסה לצלם את טיבי שבתגובה העיף לו את הטלפון. התקרית הסתיימה במעורבות של הצוות הרפואי בכנסת. הוכמן טוען שהותקף. טיבי בתגובה ״הוא עושה הצגה״ pic.twitter.com/ScrRJiYmab — מיכאל שמש Michael Shemesh (@shemeshmicha) November 23, 2026

Advertisement

In his complaint, shared online by Channel 12 journalist Mohammad Magadli, Tibi wrote that Hochman approached him from behind “in an invasive and threatening manner,” and initiated “unwanted physical contact and a blatant penetration of my personal space.”

“I felt threatened and instinctively and immediately pushed away the phone that was thrust in front of me, in order to distance it and stop the injury to me,” he wrote. He claimed that Hochman’s conduct violated the law and constituted “aggressive behavior that has no place in the Knesset.”

Tibi noted that he has received threats since the election and suggested that the Knesset’s guards would have responded differently if an Arab provocateur was harassing a Jewish lawmaker.

“The security and honor of Arab Knesset members are not expendable,” he wrote. “The Knesset must be a safe place for all elected officials, without distinction.”

Hochman likewise wrote that he filed a police complaint, and that he was “shocked.”

“A member of Knesset is an elected official, not the public’s landlord,” he wrote on X. “I asked for unity, not an elbow in the face.”

Advertisement

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, head of the far-right Religious Zionism party, lashed out at the Knesset’s Arab-led parties over the altercation between Tibi and Hochman.

“I saw Tibi’s violent attack on Guy Hochman,” Smotrich posted. “That’s what happens when they feel like they own the place. Parliamentary violence becomes physical violence.”

The finance minister called for police to investigate Tibi, then addressed Netanyahu’s Jewish rivals in the Knesset, urging them not to partner with Arab-led parties.

“There’s no place for collaboration with terror supporters,” Smotrich said, repeating an epithet that Netanyahu and other members of his bloc have used.

הגעתי היום לכנסת לצלם סרטון על אחדות. מאז הבחירות אני מקדם רעיון שאני מאמין בו וגאה לעמוד מאחוריו, שתקום פה ממשלה שכולנו נוכל לאהוב. אני מכיר את אחמד טיבי, צילמתי איתו בעבר מלא קטעים. ניגשתי אליו וקראתי לו ׳אחמד, אחדות׳?. אם לא בא לו טוב, יכול היה לצעוק לי ברה ברה כמו שהוא מעיף… pic.twitter.com/HotyCoIx9b — גיא הוכמן (@HochmanGuy) November 23, 2026

Hochman has attracted criticism for multiple public stunts. He drew outrage in January 2024 when he posted a video in which he gave a mocking tour of a damaged Gaza hotel while visiting the Strip under the aegis of the military. The video, which was removed days later, drew fire for what critics said was a racist depiction of Gazans.

Hochman also drew attention later that year after he attempted to jump onto the stage at a Coldplay concert in Athens wrapped in the Israeli flag, but instead fell and broke a rib.