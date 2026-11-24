A Republican US senator has shared an article calling out Israel for blocking the Board of Peace from implementing its plan to rebuild Gaza, as Republican from frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spills over from the White House to the legislative branch.

“As chair of Senate Foreign Relations’s Middle East subcommittee, I agree with President Trump and the Board of Peace on this—the time for action is now. Hamas must disarm, and Israel must fulfill its commitments. Failure to act risks squandering a historic opportunity and international buy-in,” writes Senator Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania on X.

His post includes a link to an interview given by Board of Peace senior adviser Josh Gruenbaum in which the latter argued that Israeli intransigence is preventing the US-controlled panel from even testing Hamas’s commitment to hand over its weapons, and warned that if progress is not made soon, the board will have no choice but to hand its mandate overseeing postwar Gaza reconstruction back to the UN.

In a separate interview published on Monday, Board of Peace architect and Trump special envoy Jared Kushner warned that Israel is heading toward “global-pariah status” if it doesn’t change its approach toward Gaza.

As chair of @SenateForeign’s Middle East subcommittee, I agree with President Trump and the Board of Peace on this—the time for action is now. Hamas must disarm, and Israel must fulfill its commitments. Failure to act risks squandering a historic opportunity and international… https://t.co/AvRfMISMyh — Senator Dave McCormick (@SenMcCormickPA) November 23, 2026