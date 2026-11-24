The Defense Ministry says more than 31,500 wounded soldiers and security personnel have sought treatment through its Rehabilitation Department since the war began on October 7, 2023.

The ministry releases the statistics in honor of the national day of appreciation for wounded IDF soldiers and security forces personnel.

Some 62 percent, or 19,600, are receiving care for psychological conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and difficulties surrounding reintegration into civilian life, according to the ministry. They include 10,100 coping with psychological harm alone and 9,400 with both physical injuries and psychological conditions.

The ministry says the total number of wounded from all of Israel’s wars under the department’s care has reached 92,300, with 47% coping with psychological harm.

The rehab department deals with wounded veterans from all of Israel’s security bodies, not just the Israel Defense Forces.

According to the ministry, of those wounded since the start of the October 7 war, 63 are classified as having over 100% disability — the most severe level of injury; 249 have severe head injuries; 10 are suffering from blindness; and 106 are amputees.

Also, according to the data, 8% of security personnel wounded in the past three years are women, and 58% are reservists.

Among those wounded in previous wars and other circumstances relating to their service, 33,300 are under the age of 40, nine are over the age of 100, and 932 are over the age of 90, according to the ministry.

Despite its budget nearly doubling, from NIS 5.2 billion ($1.8 billion) before Hamas’s October 7 attack to NIS 10 billion ($3.4 billion) today, the Rehabilitation Department has struggled to keep pace with the surge in wounded veterans, some of whom are forced to wait for months for medical committee hearings and other services.