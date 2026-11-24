Israel’s candidate in the Miss Universe pageant said she was not booed during the competition, after footage spread online of boos erupting as she crossed the stage.

In the footage, Danielle Yablonka of Miami, Florida, this year’s Miss Israel, is seen wearing a costume featuring the Old City of Jerusalem and the word “peace” in English, Hebrew and Arabic at the competition over the weekend in Puerto Rico.

“There is no doubt green will sprout in Israel,” the emcee says in the video clips shared on social media before sounds of jeering are heard.

But Yablonka told Channel 12 on Monday in an interview that she did not hear the boos and believed the footage was manipulated.

“Crazy story, but I’m 99 percent sure that the boos were edited into the video after,” she says in the English-language interview. “Nobody heard the boos in real life.”

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She added, “I did not hear any boos,” explaining that on the competition’s first night, one person did boo but was quickly silenced. “All the videos that are circulating now, they seem to have added an additional boo on all of the pro-Palestine pages.”

Miss Israel was booed during the Miss Universe 2026 national costume presentation while wearing an AI-generated curtain featuring the word "peace". pic.twitter.com/1pmfIGxvUM — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 22, 2026

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Yablonka also told the network she has felt supported by her fellow contestants and the competition staff, and said, “Even if they were booing, I would keep going because I had so much adrenaline, and I felt like I was carrying all of my people on my shoulders.”