In a public message to members of the bloc, Democrats leader Yair Golan says “Netanyahu can be replaced as early as tomorrow.”

In a post on X, Golan says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has no mandate to keep running the country. He has failed in every area. Now we need to increase the pressure and get him out of the prime minister’s office. All it takes is courage and flexibility.”

“This is not the time for ultimatums. This is the time for leadership. Bold, swift action will save Israel,” he says. “What are we waiting for? Saving Israel is within reach.”