US President Donald Trump says he “convinced” the Nvidia board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO.

“I spoke to them, let me just put it that way. And I convinced them,” he tells CNBC. “It was a lot easier to convince them yesterday than it was a week and a half ago.”

The extraordinary reversal came after Huang resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Nvidia is under scrutiny over whether it’s complying with US restrictions on the export of its most advanced semiconductors to China and their use by Chinese tech firms.

Huang’s reinstatement has caused concerns among Democrats.

The decision sends a message “that the national security of this country is not as important as your relationship with President Trump,” says Sen. Ruben Gallego.

“We also have to figure out how corporate America doesn’t take a bad lesson from this, and thinks that somehow it’s OK for them to evade national security for the purposes of just selling more,” Gallego says.