The IDF and Shin Bet security agency in a joint statement confirm killing the commander of Hamas’s internal security apparatus in a strike in Gaza City today.

The military publishes footage showing the strike on Naim Abu Nahal as he walked down a street.

צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו את ראש מנגנון ביטחון הפנים של ארגון הטרור חמאס מוקדם יותר היום, פיקוד הדרום ושב"כ בהכוונה מודיעינית של אמ"ן תקפו וחיסלו את המחבל נעים מחמד עאשור אבו נחל אשר שימש כראש מנגנון ביטחון הפנים של ארגון הטרור חמאס. אבו נחל שימש במגוון תפקידים בכירים במנגנון ביטחון… pic.twitter.com/Cc0WZ1sfUN — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 24, 2026

The joint statement says Abu Nahal held several senior roles in the internal security apparatus, including serving as its deputy head. Abu Nahal took up the position of the chief of the apparatus after his predecessor, Muein al-Arabid, was captured by Israeli forces in Gaza City in September.

“Abu Nahal was a senior figure with extensive experience in the organization and served as a significant source of knowledge,” the IDF and Shin Bet say, adding that his killing “deals a blow to the apparatus’s management capabilities.”

The IDF justifies the strike on Abu Nahal by saying that recently he had been advancing attacks on Israeli troops and civilians, and was acting to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “while systematically violating the ceasefire.”

“The terrorist was eliminated in an aerial strike to remove the threat he posed,” the statement adds.