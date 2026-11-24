Far-right Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu called Arabs “barbarians” and “ignorant camel-riders” during an overnight Knesset discussion on violence in Arab society,” Hebrew-language media reports.

“Steve Jobs was an adopted son, his biological father was Syrian. Instead of growing up barbaric like you, he founded Apple. Because it’s not genetic, it’s not race, it’s education,” Eliyahu said in remarks in the Knesset plenum, apparently directed at the Arab lawmakers who were present.

“You need to be educated, not only in Israel but everywhere around the world. You destroyed the Twin Towers. You are destroying Europe,” says Eliyahu, a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party.

“If you don’t change, your children will die. And it’s not because of us, it’s because of you,” he says. “You kill over family honor, you act like savages.”

When he is interrupted by the Arab lawmakers shouting that he is racist, he responds: “Let me suggest something to you. Go and learn something.”

Eliyahu says Arabs should learn Torah instead of being “ignorant camel-riders.”

"ברברים, צריך לחנך אתכם, הרסתם את בנייני התאומים. אם לא תשתנו הילדים שלכם ימותו. אתם רוצחים על כבוד המשפחה, נוהגים כמו פראים. בורים רוכבי גמלים". השר עמיחי אליהו הלילה בדיון על האלימות בחברה הערבית: pic.twitter.com/2cXVVrJnDH — יהודה שלזינגר (@judash0) November 24, 2026