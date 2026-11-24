Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper hit for second time in less than a week, witnesses say
The tallest skyscraper in the Saudi capital was hit by an unspecified projectile, three witnesses tell AFP, the second time in less than a week that the building in Riyadh’s business district has been struck.
Three separate witnesses say a strike targeted the skyscraper, which houses the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) — the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here