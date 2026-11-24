An Israeli man aged around 45 was found dead in a vacation rental in the French town of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, ZAKA says in a statement.

The man was killed a number of days ago and had signs of violence on his body, says the rapid response Orthodox Jewish group that collects the remains of victims of violent deaths, accidents and disasters.

While ZAKA says the man was murdered, there has been no official declaration from French authorities, Hebrew-language media reports say.

According to Channel 12 news, a Russian citizen, who was a friend of the deceased, has been detained for questioning.