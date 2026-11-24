The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court convicts four ultra-Orthodox men on charges of rioting for their role in a violent disturbance outside the home of Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg in June.

Nachman Platnik, Avraham Fried, Gershon Hanun, and Shimon Tepp were all convicted in a plea bargain for the rioting charge, while Platnik and Fried were also convicted on a charge of trespass with intent to commit a crime.

On June 3, over 100 ultra-Orthodox men traveled to Sohlberg’s home in the West Bank settlement of Alon Shvut to protest outside the Supreme Court judge’s home due to his rulings ordering the government to take active steps to impose economic sanctions on ultra-Orthodox draft dodgers, and enforce the draft on them.

During the ensuing riot, the windows of Sohlberg’s home were smashed, stones were thrown at the house, his car was damaged along with other property, and some of the rioters tried to break into the house.

One of Sohlberg’s neighbors was assaulted, and a police patrol car which arrived at the scene had to drive away due to the threat from the mob.

The maximum sentence for both rioting and trespass with intent to commit a crime is two years in prison.

“Law enforcement authorities view any attempt to exert pressure on a Supreme Court justice through violent rioting in the vicinity of his home with the utmost gravity,” says Ariel Iluz, an attorney in the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office, following the conviction.