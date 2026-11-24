The Knesset Arrangements Committee unanimously approves holding a new vote to elect the state comptroller, with retired Supreme Court justice Yosef Elron set to run unopposed after Likud announced it would not put forward another candidate.

The date of the vote will be agreed upon by Knesset faction chairs. The committee also establishes measures to safeguard the secrecy of the ballot, including prohibiting lawmakers from bringing their phones into the voting booth, photographing or displaying their ballots, or marking or folding them, following June’s previous election, which was annulled by the High Court of Justice.

The measures come after the High Court of Justice annulled the previous state comptroller election in June, in which Michael Rabello, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s longtime lawyer and adviser, narrowly defeated Elron in the second round of voting. At least six coalition lawmakers violated the legal requirement to hold a secret ballot by filming or openly displaying their votes, reportedly to demonstrate their support for Rabello to the premier.

Despite the court ordering that a new vote be held promptly, then-Knesset speaker and Likud MK Amir Ohana declined to schedule one before the October 27 election, leaving the independent watchdog position vacant. Rabello formally withdrew his candidacy earlier this month after the Netanyahu-led bloc lost its parliamentary majority.

Elron, a conservative jurist who won more votes but fell just one vote short of the 61 needed to secure his appointment in the first round of voting in June, is backed by the parties in Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc.