Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Latest Hamas internal security chief said killed in Gaza City strike
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The target of the Israeli strike in Gaza City a short while ago is the latest chief of Hamas’s internal security apparatus, according to Palestinian media reports.
The reports say that the Hamas officer, Naim Abu Nahal, was killed in the strike.
Abu Nahal had replaced the previous chief of the internal security apparatus, Muein al-Arabid, who was captured by Israeli forces in Gaza City in September.
اغتيال نعيم ابو نحل قائد جهاز الأمن الداخلي في غزة. pic.twitter.com/SDF6Qnhtfd
— imad_abuaroos عماد أبو الروس (@imad_abuaroos) November 24, 2026
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