Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
IDF says it carried out strike on senior Hamas commander in Gaza
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF says it carried out a strike on a senior Hamas commander a short while ago.
Palestinian media reports that a strike in western Gaza City caused several casualties.
Further details on the strike will be provided later, the army adds.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here