The Haifa District Attorney’s Office charges Tel Aviv resident Pablo Palkush, 34, with stabbing his ex-wife Yana Zikova’s neck and shoulder, hitting her and then choking her to death in front of their autistic 6-year-old son in the living room of Zikova’s Haifa apartment on October 23.
The indictment filed at the Haifa District Court says Palkush stabbed Zikova, 43, with a 20-centimeter (7.8-inch) kitchen knife in her living room after she took him to task for refusing to continue an unspecified medical procedure involving injections.
Palkush’s father Alexander, who accompanied him on the visit to see Zikova and the boy, got in a physical altercation with Palkush in a failed attempt to stop him, and then rushed to a neighbor’s home to call police, according to the indictment.
Prosecutors say Palkush “caused the deceased’s death deliberately and with especial cruelty” and have indicted him on one count of aggravated murder with intent, which carries life in prison.
Prosecutors also request the court keep Palkush, who was arrested shortly after the murder, in custody until the end of the legal proceedings against him. The request says Palkush himself confessed to the murder “but claimed he heard voices that told him” to kill Zikova.
In 1935, Rabbi Max Shorenstein left Denmark to pursue his lifelong dream: building a zoo in Tel Aviv and teaching children to love animals. The Tel Aviv Zoo became one of the city’s greatest attractions, but envy, greed, and corruption drove Shorenstein from the paradise he created.
The film 'There Are No Lions in Tel Aviv' is available to screen November 19-26 for members of our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Join the Community todayto support our work and watch our DocuNation series of outstanding Israeli documentary films.
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you, David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel