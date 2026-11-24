The Haifa District Attorney’s Office charges Tel Aviv resident Pablo Palkush, 34, with stabbing his ex-wife Yana Zikova’s neck and shoulder, hitting her and then choking her to death in front of their autistic 6-year-old son in the living room of Zikova’s Haifa apartment on October 23.

The indictment filed at the Haifa District Court says Palkush stabbed Zikova, 43, with a 20-centimeter (7.8-inch) kitchen knife in her living room after she took him to task for refusing to continue an unspecified medical procedure involving injections.

Palkush’s father Alexander, who accompanied him on the visit to see Zikova and the boy, got in a physical altercation with Palkush in a failed attempt to stop him, and then rushed to a neighbor’s home to call police, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors say Palkush “caused the deceased’s death deliberately and with especial cruelty” and have indicted him on one count of aggravated murder with intent, which carries life in prison.

Prosecutors also request the court keep Palkush, who was arrested shortly after the murder, in custody until the end of the legal proceedings against him. The request says Palkush himself confessed to the murder “but claimed he heard voices that told him” to kill Zikova.