US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee casts doubt on President Donald Trump’s claim that US military aid to Israel will end by the end of this year.

The Times of Israel reported earlier this month that Trump’s administration plans to continue providing security assistance to Israel in the coming years.

“The [memorandum of understanding] is supposed to continue for two more years,” Huckabee tells the Institute for National Security Studies, referring to the agreement under which Washington provides Israel with $3.8 billion annually. It is set to expire in 2028. “So I’m not certain that there will be a cessation on an abrupt basis by the end of this year.”

“I’m not sure it can happen unless Congress were to act. Otherwise, there are appropriations in place that will extend into that period of time,” Huckabee adds, noting that he and other officials, including Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, have been “working on” the MOU for months.

“We also initiated our conversation with the Israeli government and the prime minister, having said we want to change this relationship, because the idea that America is giving Israel aid – it’s really kind of misunderstood,” he says, explaining that the agreement also benefits the US through Israeli development of American technology and the creation of jobs in the US.

“Making America strong is making Israel strong, and vice versa,” he says, adding that US cooperation with Jerusalem on intelligence helps save American lives “every day.”