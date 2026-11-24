The Israeli military has reportedly opened criminal investigations into at least 16 cases of suspected use of human shields by soldiers during the war, including in the West Bank.

The Haaretz daily reports that 10 of the cases took place in the Gaza Strip, while six occurred in the West Bank. The investigated incidents took place up to 2025, the report says.

It has been previously reported that, at the start of the war, it was commonplace for detained Palestinians to be sent to search buildings and tunnels in Gaza before troops did, despite the military saying the practice is prohibited. The IDF previously confirmed launching criminal probes into six such cases.

Haaretz cites a June 2025 report by the Al-Haq Palestinian organization, which is outlawed by Israel, describing a person being sent to search an underground compound in Jenin in September 2024, and another case in December 2023, in which an ambulance driver was sent to search an abandoned building in Tulkarem.

Additionally, according to Haaretz, a similar method was also recently used in Lebanon.

The report cites a soldier as saying that, after a dog of the Oketz canine unit was injured after entering a building in southern Lebanon, a person used by the army was sent inside. And in another incident, during the use of the same practice, a person was killed by an explosion.

The IDF did not comment on the incidents in Lebanon.

An investigative report about the army’s use of human shields in Gaza, known as the “mosquito protocol,” is set to be broadcast tomorrow night by the Kan public broadcaster.

It is far from the first media investigation into the protocol, with Haaretz first publishing the military’s use of human shields in Gaza in August 2024.

An extensive New York Times report published in October 2024 further detailed the practice of using Palestinians to carry out reconnaissance missions throughout operations in Gaza, seeking to minimize harm to troops. The Associated Press published similar claims in May 2025 that soldiers were systematically using Palestinian detainees as human shields to clear buildings of bombs in Gaza. And a British documentary in November 2025 similarly detailed the military’s use of human shields in Gaza, citing testimony from soldiers.

In response to all of the reports, the army has said that “the orders and instructions of the IDF forbid using civilians in Gaza who were arrested in the field for military missions,” adding that “the orders and instructions are made clear regularly to soldiers in the field during the war.”

The Israeli military has often cited information gathered from Gazan detainees as being used in operations to rescue hostages or recover their bodies from Gaza. In July 2024, the Shin Bet published a photograph showing a handcuffed Palestinian detainee dressed in protective gear alongside IDF troops during an operation to recover the bodies of five Israeli hostages.