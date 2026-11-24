Israel and Azerbaijan are exploring joint efforts to preserve historic and Jewish heritage sites, following a visit by a delegation of Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) conservation experts to the South Caucasus country earlier this month.

The visit, organized at the invitation of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency and supported by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, included inspections of eight archaeological and historical sites and discussions about conservation projects, documentation, and public access.

The delegation visited the ancient Jewish cemetery in Shamakhi, where experts identified unstable tombstones and lichen obscuring stone surfaces and inscriptions. They also examined Jewish heritage sites in the Quba region and a cemetery in the village of Muju, where a Jewish community once lived, the IAA says.

Other sites included the 18th-century Palace of the Sheki Khans, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its colorful murals and intricate stained-glass windows, the 15th-century Diri Baba Mausoleum, and the archaeological park of ancient Gabala, the IAA says.