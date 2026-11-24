Courts have referred 183 domestic violence cases to the Welfare Ministry for risk assessment and potential electronic monitoring this year through August, an increase of some 165 percent over the 69 court-referred cases during the same period last year, according to ministry data published in Hebrew media ahead of tomorrow’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Under legislation that came into effect in August 2024, authorities can use electronic ankle bracelets to monitor abusive partners once a court-mandated Welfare Ministry assessment determines the case to be high-risk.

The Welfare Ministry submitted 132 assessments to the courts by the end of August, and concluded that 109 of the cases, or nearly 83%, were high-risk, according to the figures published today.

The figures also show the ministry’s 118 hotline has received over 2,700 domestic violence-related calls in the first six months of 2026, up from about 2,100 over the same period last year — a roughly 30% increase.