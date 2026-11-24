Casualties from land mines or unexploded ordnance reached a five-year high in 2025, with Southeast Asia making up a disproportionate number of those killed or wounded, largely due to Myanmar’s civil war, a report shows.

The annual global report by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines finds civilians were the most affected, making up some 84 percent of the 6,929 casualties recorded in 2025, and half of them were children.

In Myanmar, where both government military forces and the militias fighting against them make widespread use of mines, 1,891 casualties were recorded in 2025, the highest number of any country for the third consecutive year.

On average, five people are killed or wounded by land mines daily in Myanmar, the report finds.

Syria, which experienced a large-scale return of civilians after the fall of the Assad government at the end of 2024, saw a spike of more than 50% to 1,602 casualties in 2025, a testament to the ongoing dangers of mines and leftover ordnance even after fighting has stopped.

In addition to posing dangers long after conflicts are over, land mines and unexploded ordnance also impede access to food, water, schools, hospitals and other basic needs and restrict freedom of movement, the report says. They also endanger transit and prevent the safe return of refugees, and impede the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Economically, they take a toll by contaminating farmland, and countries also have to divert funds that could have been used for other pressing societal needs to remove mines.

Children have made up 36% of all civilian casualties, where the age of the victim was known, recorded by the organization since 1999, the report says.

“Driven by curiosity, a lack of awareness, or high-risk behavior and bravado, children in general are more likely to deliberately handle explosive items than adults, often mistaking them for toys or other play objects,” the report says.

The International Campaign to Ban Landmines urges more countries to join the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty and respect its requirements for the immediate end of the stockpiling, production, and transfer of antipersonnel mines.